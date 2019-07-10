All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3452 Stanford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3452 Stanford Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:42 AM

3452 Stanford Avenue

3452 Stanford Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3452 Stanford Ave, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4-4-2 Great house with lots of living space. Large bedrooms, Den and enclosed Sunporch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Stanford Avenue have any available units?
3452 Stanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 3452 Stanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Stanford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Stanford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Stanford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3452 Stanford Avenue offer parking?
No, 3452 Stanford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3452 Stanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Stanford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Stanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3452 Stanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Stanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3452 Stanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Stanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 Stanford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3452 Stanford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3452 Stanford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center