3447 Granada Avenue
3447 Granada Avenue

3447 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3447 Granada Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Leasing this 2nd floor unit in this newly updated 4-plex in 75205. Close to SMU and HPISD middle school. Absolutely gorgeous!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3447 Granada Avenue have any available units?
3447 Granada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3447 Granada Avenue have?
Some of 3447 Granada Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 Granada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3447 Granada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 Granada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3447 Granada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3447 Granada Avenue offer parking?
No, 3447 Granada Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3447 Granada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3447 Granada Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 Granada Avenue have a pool?
No, 3447 Granada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3447 Granada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3447 Granada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 Granada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3447 Granada Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3447 Granada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3447 Granada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

