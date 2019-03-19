Very unique two bedroom condo within walking distance to the SMU and in Highland Park ISD. This property boasts a great two level floorplan with ample sized bedrooms. Lots of hardwood floors. This condo is priced to lease quickly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3431 Granada Avenue have any available units?
3431 Granada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3431 Granada Avenue have?
Some of 3431 Granada Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Granada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Granada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.