Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3431 Granada Avenue

3431 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Granada Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very unique two bedroom condo within walking distance to the SMU and in Highland Park ISD. This property boasts a great two level floorplan with ample sized bedrooms. Lots of hardwood floors. This condo is priced to lease quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Granada Avenue have any available units?
3431 Granada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3431 Granada Avenue have?
Some of 3431 Granada Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Granada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Granada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Granada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3431 Granada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3431 Granada Avenue offer parking?
No, 3431 Granada Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Granada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Granada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Granada Avenue have a pool?
No, 3431 Granada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Granada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3431 Granada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Granada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 Granada Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Granada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Granada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

