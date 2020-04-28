3 bedrooms with 2 parking stalls. Living room, dining room and the kitchen are all on the 1st floor. 3 blocks from University Park school, and 1 block from Snider Plaza Shopping. Great complete home for a family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3429 Rankin Street have any available units?
3429 Rankin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3429 Rankin Street have?
Some of 3429 Rankin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Rankin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Rankin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.