Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:34 AM

3421 Normandy

3421 Normandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Normandy Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Close to the pool! Great access to SMU, HPUMC, shopping and HPISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Normandy have any available units?
3421 Normandy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3421 Normandy have?
Some of 3421 Normandy's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Normandy currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Normandy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Normandy pet-friendly?
No, 3421 Normandy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3421 Normandy offer parking?
No, 3421 Normandy does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Normandy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Normandy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Normandy have a pool?
Yes, 3421 Normandy has a pool.
Does 3421 Normandy have accessible units?
No, 3421 Normandy does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Normandy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 Normandy has units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Normandy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Normandy does not have units with air conditioning.

