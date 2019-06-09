All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3400 Normandy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3400 Normandy Avenue
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:10 AM

3400 Normandy Avenue

3400 Normandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3400 Normandy Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming corner condo across the street from SMU. Split bedrooms with private baths and walk in closets on each floor. Private gated courtyard entrance and one car garage. Hardwood flooring and gas fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
3400 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3400 Normandy Avenue have?
Some of 3400 Normandy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Normandy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Normandy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3400 Normandy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Normandy Avenue offers parking.
Does 3400 Normandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Normandy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Normandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 3400 Normandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Normandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3400 Normandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Normandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Normandy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 Normandy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 Normandy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center