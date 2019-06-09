Charming corner condo across the street from SMU. Split bedrooms with private baths and walk in closets on each floor. Private gated courtyard entrance and one car garage. Hardwood flooring and gas fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3400 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
3400 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3400 Normandy Avenue have?
Some of 3400 Normandy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.