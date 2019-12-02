Rent Calculator
All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3329 Rosedale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:02 PM
3329 Rosedale Avenue
3329 Rosedale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3329 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Downstairs unit one block from SMU and Snider Plaza. Two bedrooms and two full baths. Private patio area. Great opportunity to rent in Highland Park area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3329 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3329 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
Is 3329 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 3329 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
No, 3329 Rosedale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3329 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Rosedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3329 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3329 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
