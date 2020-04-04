3315 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Boutique renovated property in Univ Park. Spacious two-story units feature attached 2 car garages, in-unit laundry, and a wood-burning fireplace in living area. Property being fully renovated this spring into a white painted modern farmhouse style. Renovated kitchens include new high-end quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, solid wood white shaker cabinets, under-mount sink, designer faucet, and more. Bathrooms will feature updated vanities, shiplap walls, high-end tile flooring, new chrome light fixtures and hardware, frameless glass shower panels, and rain shower heads. The renovation scope also includes Carrara marble fireplace surrounds, upgraded light fixtures, new flooring throughout and more!