Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

3308 Rosedale Avenue

3308 Rosedale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Rosedale Ave, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
sauna
Luxurious, custom Mediterranean home, open floor plan w natural light, right next to Snider Plaza. Rare property with a basement gym, sauna, 850 bottle wine cellar and media room. Artisanal carved marble fireplace, 20ft high ceilings, perfect for entertaining! Hand scraped hardwood floors, high-end granite counter tops, onyx kitchen backsplash, commercial grade steel appliances. Venetian plastered feature walls. Office w floor length cabinets. Beautiful outdoor patio w travertine floors. Spacious en-suite bedrooms, Juliet balcony, bathroom w marble counters. Four-car parking space available; two in garage, two in driveway. 240 volt outlet for electric cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3308 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3308 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3308 Rosedale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3308 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3308 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Rosedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

