Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3301 Rosedale Ave
3301 Rosedale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3301 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home directly across the street from SMU. It's a must see! Will lease fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have any available units?
3301 Rosedale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 3301 Rosedale Ave have?
Some of 3301 Rosedale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3301 Rosedale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Rosedale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Rosedale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Rosedale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Rosedale Ave offers parking.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Rosedale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have a pool?
No, 3301 Rosedale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3301 Rosedale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Rosedale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3301 Rosedale Ave has units with air conditioning.
