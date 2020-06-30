All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3301 Rosedale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3301 Rosedale Ave
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

3301 Rosedale Ave

3301 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3301 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home directly across the street from SMU. It's a must see! Will lease fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have any available units?
3301 Rosedale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3301 Rosedale Ave have?
Some of 3301 Rosedale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Rosedale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Rosedale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Rosedale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Rosedale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Rosedale Ave offers parking.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Rosedale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have a pool?
No, 3301 Rosedale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3301 Rosedale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Rosedale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Rosedale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3301 Rosedale Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center