University Park, TX
3148 Stanford Avenue
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

3148 Stanford Avenue

3148 Stanford Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3148 Stanford Ave, University Park, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming home in University Park! Features a large downstairs master suite with sitting area and walk-in closets. Formal living room with fireplace leads to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is light and bright with granite countertops. Beyond the kitchen is the spacious family room overlooking the backyard. The backyard is highlighted by a stone patio, gas grill, oversized sink as well as an electric gate. An ideal area for outdoor dining and entertaining. Garage has ample storage space. Three additional bedrooms are upstairs. Easy access to Snider Plaza, Curtis Park and University Park Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 Stanford Avenue have any available units?
3148 Stanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3148 Stanford Avenue have?
Some of 3148 Stanford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3148 Stanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Stanford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Stanford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3148 Stanford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3148 Stanford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3148 Stanford Avenue offers parking.
Does 3148 Stanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 Stanford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Stanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3148 Stanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Stanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3148 Stanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 Stanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3148 Stanford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3148 Stanford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3148 Stanford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

