University Park, TX
3141 Amherst Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:07 AM

3141 Amherst Avenue

3141 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3141 Amherst Avenue, University Park, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Traditional tudor style home on a landscaped corner lot! Complete with a pool, study, large master and open family room and kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Amherst Avenue have any available units?
3141 Amherst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3141 Amherst Avenue have?
Some of 3141 Amherst Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 Amherst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Amherst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Amherst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Amherst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3141 Amherst Avenue offer parking?
No, 3141 Amherst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3141 Amherst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Amherst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Amherst Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3141 Amherst Avenue has a pool.
Does 3141 Amherst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3141 Amherst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Amherst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 Amherst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3141 Amherst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3141 Amherst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

