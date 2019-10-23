Charming Austin Stone cottage with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and nice drive up! Light and bright! Fireplace in living area. Located within walking distance to Snider Plaza and elementary school. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3137 Lovers Lane have any available units?
3137 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3137 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 3137 Lovers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.