3137 Lovers Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:02 AM

3137 Lovers Lane

3137 West Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3137 West Lovers Lane, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Austin Stone cottage with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and nice drive up! Light and bright! Fireplace in living area. Located within walking distance to Snider Plaza and elementary school. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Lovers Lane have any available units?
3137 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3137 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 3137 Lovers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3137 Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3137 Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3137 Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 3137 Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3137 Lovers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 3137 Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 3137 Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3137 Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Lovers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Lovers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

