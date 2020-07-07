All apartments in University Park
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

3121 Rosedale Avenue

3121 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 BR 2.5 Bath apartment near Campus! New energy efficient windows. Great Kitchen, large bedrooms and closets. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer Included. Wood Burning Fireplace. 10 unit property. No Pets. Bathrooms Remodeled!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3121 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3121 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3121 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3121 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
No, 3121 Rosedale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3121 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 Rosedale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3121 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3121 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

