Spacious 2 BR 2.5 Bath apartment near Campus! New energy efficient windows. Great Kitchen, large bedrooms and closets. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer Included. Wood Burning Fireplace. 10 unit property. No Pets. Bathrooms Remodeled!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3121 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3121 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3121 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3121 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.