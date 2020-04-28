Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM
3018 Lovers Lane
3018 West Lovers Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3018 West Lovers Lane, University Park, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Walking distance to SMU in Highland Park School District. Three bedrooms, three baths, two large living areas and a big backyard. Hardwood floor throughout the house except the kitchen and bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3018 Lovers Lane have any available units?
3018 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 3018 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 3018 Lovers Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3018 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 3018 Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 3018 Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Lovers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 3018 Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 3018 Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Lovers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Lovers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
