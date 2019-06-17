All apartments in University Park
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:38 PM

2921 Milton Avenue

2921 Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2921 Milton Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Milton Avenue have any available units?
2921 Milton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 2921 Milton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Milton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Milton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Milton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2921 Milton Avenue offer parking?
No, 2921 Milton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2921 Milton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Milton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Milton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2921 Milton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Milton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2921 Milton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Milton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Milton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 Milton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 Milton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

