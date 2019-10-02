Rent Calculator
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:41 PM
2916 Westminster Avenue
2916 Westminster Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2916 Westminster Avenue, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nice single family home with large fenced backyard. Kitchen has double ovens and gas cooktop with nice utility room. Large master down.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2916 Westminster Avenue have any available units?
2916 Westminster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
Is 2916 Westminster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Westminster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Westminster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Westminster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 2916 Westminster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Westminster Avenue offers parking.
Does 2916 Westminster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Westminster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Westminster Avenue have a pool?
No, 2916 Westminster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Westminster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2916 Westminster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Westminster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 Westminster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 Westminster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 Westminster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
