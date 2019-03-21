All apartments in University Park
2713 Amherst Avenue

2713 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Amherst Avenue, University Park, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Warm & lovely 2-story traditional home in the Park Cities. Great floor plan with lots of storage is ideal for entertaining. Stainless appliances in kitchen. Large master bedroom. Cedar closet in upstairs hallway. Downstairs guest bedroom could be home office or study. Spacious den overlooks back yard. Covered walkway from garage to house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Amherst Avenue have any available units?
2713 Amherst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2713 Amherst Avenue have?
Some of 2713 Amherst Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Amherst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Amherst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Amherst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Amherst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2713 Amherst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Amherst Avenue offers parking.
Does 2713 Amherst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Amherst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Amherst Avenue have a pool?
No, 2713 Amherst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Amherst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2713 Amherst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Amherst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Amherst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 Amherst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 Amherst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

