2713 Amherst Avenue, University Park, TX 75225 Caruth Hills and Homeplace
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Warm & lovely 2-story traditional home in the Park Cities. Great floor plan with lots of storage is ideal for entertaining. Stainless appliances in kitchen. Large master bedroom. Cedar closet in upstairs hallway. Downstairs guest bedroom could be home office or study. Spacious den overlooks back yard. Covered walkway from garage to house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 Amherst Avenue have any available units?
2713 Amherst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2713 Amherst Avenue have?
Some of 2713 Amherst Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Amherst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Amherst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.