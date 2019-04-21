All apartments in University Park
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:24 AM

2616 Rosedale Avenue

2616 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath, one floor, Hardwood floors, HPISD schools, Pets case by case( must be approved by Owner)
Tenants must water the lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
2616 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2616 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 2616 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Rosedale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 2616 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Rosedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2616 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2616 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

