Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Peppermill Apartments

2125 Universal City Blvd · (210) 361-7526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$150 Off 1 Bedroom | $200 Off 2 Bedrooms. You must move-in by 5.30.20 to get these savings! Call for details!
Location

2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX 78148

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Peppermill Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
Peppermill Apartments is now offering newly renovated apartment homes. This beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located minutes away from Randolph Air Force Base, IH-35, HWY 1604, and surrounded by plenty of shopping! Peppermill Apartments offers spacious apartment homes that include kitchen tile backsplashes, built-in microwaves, wood-inspired flooring, updated appliances, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer connections, and fireplaces in select homes. Enjoy taking a refreshing dip in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, playing a quick game of tennis on the court, or enjoy some fresh air hanging out at the community bark park or playground. We have something for everyone here and you'll love calling Peppermill Apartments home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $338 One time fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Peppermill Apartments have any available units?
Peppermill Apartments has a unit available for $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does Peppermill Apartments have?
Some of Peppermill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peppermill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Peppermill Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $150 Off 1 Bedroom | $200 Off 2 Bedrooms. You must move-in by 5.30.20 to get these savings! Call for details!
Is Peppermill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Peppermill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Peppermill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Peppermill Apartments offers parking.
Does Peppermill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Peppermill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Peppermill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Peppermill Apartments has a pool.
Does Peppermill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Peppermill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Peppermill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peppermill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
