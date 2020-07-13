Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill online portal package receiving tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar e-payments internet access

Peppermill Apartments is now offering newly renovated apartment homes. This beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located minutes away from Randolph Air Force Base, IH-35, HWY 1604, and surrounded by plenty of shopping! Peppermill Apartments offers spacious apartment homes that include kitchen tile backsplashes, built-in microwaves, wood-inspired flooring, updated appliances, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer connections, and fireplaces in select homes. Enjoy taking a refreshing dip in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, playing a quick game of tennis on the court, or enjoy some fresh air hanging out at the community bark park or playground. We have something for everyone here and you'll love calling Peppermill Apartments home!