Amenities
Peppermill Apartments is now offering newly renovated apartment homes. This beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located minutes away from Randolph Air Force Base, IH-35, HWY 1604, and surrounded by plenty of shopping! Peppermill Apartments offers spacious apartment homes that include kitchen tile backsplashes, built-in microwaves, wood-inspired flooring, updated appliances, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer connections, and fireplaces in select homes. Enjoy taking a refreshing dip in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, playing a quick game of tennis on the court, or enjoy some fresh air hanging out at the community bark park or playground. We have something for everyone here and you'll love calling Peppermill Apartments home!