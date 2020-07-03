Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area. You'll be just a hop, skip, and a jump to get to Randolph Air force base -- bringing flight training and amazing shows right to our backyard! Aviation Place has been attractive to both senior citizens and families alike. Many tenants who currently Aviation Place Apartments home are considered to be long-term residents. This established location attracts local residents who have grown up or work in the surrounding neighborhood. We stand out in this part of the city as a convenient and comfortable place to live!