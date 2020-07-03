Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aviation Place.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area. You'll be just a hop, skip, and a jump to get to Randolph Air force base -- bringing flight training and amazing shows right to our backyard! Aviation Place has been attractive to both senior citizens and families alike. Many tenants who currently Aviation Place Apartments home are considered to be long-term residents. This established location attracts local residents who have grown up or work in the surrounding neighborhood. We stand out in this part of the city as a convenient and comfortable place to live!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 per married couple
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports, open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Aviation Place have any available units?
Aviation Place has 4 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.