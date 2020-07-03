All apartments in Universal City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

Aviation Place

414 E Aviation Blvd · (210) 321-9571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX 78148

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41414 · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit 41429 · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit 41420 · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aviation Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area. You'll be just a hop, skip, and a jump to get to Randolph Air force base -- bringing flight training and amazing shows right to our backyard! Aviation Place has been attractive to both senior citizens and families alike. Many tenants who currently Aviation Place Apartments home are considered to be long-term residents. This established location attracts local residents who have grown up or work in the surrounding neighborhood. We stand out in this part of the city as a convenient and comfortable place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 per married couple
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aviation Place have any available units?
Aviation Place has 4 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does Aviation Place have?
Some of Aviation Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aviation Place currently offering any rent specials?
Aviation Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aviation Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Aviation Place is pet friendly.
Does Aviation Place offer parking?
Yes, Aviation Place offers parking.
Does Aviation Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aviation Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aviation Place have a pool?
Yes, Aviation Place has a pool.
Does Aviation Place have accessible units?
No, Aviation Place does not have accessible units.
Does Aviation Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Aviation Place does not have units with dishwashers.
