Universal City, TX
8611 PHOENIX AVE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

8611 PHOENIX AVE

8611 Phoenix Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8611 Phoenix Avenue, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is a must see. Newer paint, wood look title, granite counter tops, updated rustic lighting, master bath retreat, island kitchen, this house has all the works!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 PHOENIX AVE have any available units?
8611 PHOENIX AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 8611 PHOENIX AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8611 PHOENIX AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 PHOENIX AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8611 PHOENIX AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 8611 PHOENIX AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8611 PHOENIX AVE offers parking.
Does 8611 PHOENIX AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8611 PHOENIX AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 PHOENIX AVE have a pool?
No, 8611 PHOENIX AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8611 PHOENIX AVE have accessible units?
No, 8611 PHOENIX AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 PHOENIX AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8611 PHOENIX AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8611 PHOENIX AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8611 PHOENIX AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
