This beautifully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is a must see. Newer paint, wood look title, granite counter tops, updated rustic lighting, master bath retreat, island kitchen, this house has all the works!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8611 PHOENIX AVE have any available units?
8611 PHOENIX AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.