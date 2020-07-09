All apartments in Universal City
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

8530 COLLINGWOOD

8530 Collingwood · No Longer Available
Location

8530 Collingwood, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Single Story Open Floor Plan with Living/Formal Dining, Huge Family Room Open to the Super-Sized Kitchen Eating area. 4 th bedroom could be office if desired. Corner Fireplace, small but private terraced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8530 COLLINGWOOD have any available units?
8530 COLLINGWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 8530 COLLINGWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
8530 COLLINGWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8530 COLLINGWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 8530 COLLINGWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 8530 COLLINGWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 8530 COLLINGWOOD offers parking.
Does 8530 COLLINGWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8530 COLLINGWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8530 COLLINGWOOD have a pool?
No, 8530 COLLINGWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 8530 COLLINGWOOD have accessible units?
No, 8530 COLLINGWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 8530 COLLINGWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8530 COLLINGWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8530 COLLINGWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8530 COLLINGWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.

