Great Single Story Open Floor Plan with Living/Formal Dining, Huge Family Room Open to the Super-Sized Kitchen Eating area. 4 th bedroom could be office if desired. Corner Fireplace, small but private terraced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8530 COLLINGWOOD have any available units?
8530 COLLINGWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.