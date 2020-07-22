Rent Calculator
Home
/
Universal City, TX
/
8407 CAPRICORN DR
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:54 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8407 CAPRICORN DR
8407 Capricorn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Universal City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8407 Capricorn Drive, Universal City, TX 78148
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in Universal City this home boasts an open floor plan and In ground pool! Come see this beautiful maintained house that is excellent for entertaining and close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8407 CAPRICORN DR have any available units?
8407 CAPRICORN DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Universal City, TX
.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Universal City Rent Report
.
Is 8407 CAPRICORN DR currently offering any rent specials?
8407 CAPRICORN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 CAPRICORN DR pet-friendly?
No, 8407 CAPRICORN DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Universal City
.
Does 8407 CAPRICORN DR offer parking?
Yes, 8407 CAPRICORN DR offers parking.
Does 8407 CAPRICORN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8407 CAPRICORN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 CAPRICORN DR have a pool?
Yes, 8407 CAPRICORN DR has a pool.
Does 8407 CAPRICORN DR have accessible units?
No, 8407 CAPRICORN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 CAPRICORN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8407 CAPRICORN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 CAPRICORN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 CAPRICORN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
