All apartments in Universal City
Find more places like 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Universal City, TX
/
655 MEADOW ARBOR LN
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
655 MEADOW ARBOR LN
655 Meadow Arbor Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
655 Meadow Arbor Lane, Universal City, TX 78148
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a super nice home in a great area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN have any available units?
655 MEADOW ARBOR LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Universal City, TX
.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Universal City Rent Report
.
Is 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN currently offering any rent specials?
655 MEADOW ARBOR LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN pet-friendly?
No, 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Universal City
.
Does 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN offer parking?
Yes, 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN offers parking.
Does 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN have a pool?
No, 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN does not have a pool.
Does 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN have accessible units?
No, 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN does not have accessible units.
Does 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 MEADOW ARBOR LN does not have units with air conditioning.
