Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan range

GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. FULLY REMODELED. RENT INCLUDES GAS AND WATER WITH GAS HEATING AND WATER. NEW LAMINATED FLOORS, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW BATHROOM CABINETS, FRESHLY PAINT AND FULLY UPDATED. APARTMENT INCLUDES STOVE, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, BLINDS, CEILING FAN, 2 CLOSETS IN BEDROOM, REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW TOILET, TILE, SINK COUNTER. A VERY SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH EXCELLENT ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS NEAR STORES AND SUPERMARKET. A MUST TO SEE.