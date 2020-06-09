Sign Up
All apartments in Universal City
Find more places like
406 AMISTAD BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Universal City, TX
/
406 AMISTAD BLVD
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:16 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
406 AMISTAD BLVD
406 Amistad Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Universal City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
406 Amistad Boulevard, Universal City, TX 78148
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELL KEPT CORONADO VILLAGE TOWNHOME, HAS EASY ACCESS TO RAFB, BAMC OR FT. SAM, SMALL YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE, NEW CARPET! OWNER WILL GIVE TENANT $250 CREDIT TOWARDS MISC. ITEMS THEY MAY NEED FOR A MOVE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 406 AMISTAD BLVD have any available units?
406 AMISTAD BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Universal City, TX
.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Universal City Rent Report
.
Is 406 AMISTAD BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
406 AMISTAD BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 AMISTAD BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 406 AMISTAD BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Universal City
.
Does 406 AMISTAD BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 406 AMISTAD BLVD offers parking.
Does 406 AMISTAD BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 AMISTAD BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 AMISTAD BLVD have a pool?
No, 406 AMISTAD BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 406 AMISTAD BLVD have accessible units?
No, 406 AMISTAD BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 406 AMISTAD BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 AMISTAD BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 AMISTAD BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 AMISTAD BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
