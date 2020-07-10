Rent Calculator
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:34 PM
285 SHERRI DR
285 Sherri Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Universal City
Location
285 Sherri Drive, Universal City, TX 78148
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFULLY KEPT OLDER HOME. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN FAMILY ROOM AND HALLWAY, LARGE COVERED PATIO, HUGE CLOSETS & MANY OF THEM! FENCED YD HAS LARGE TREES. 4 MILES TO RANDOLPH!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 285 SHERRI DR have any available units?
285 SHERRI DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Universal City, TX
.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Universal City Rent Report
.
Is 285 SHERRI DR currently offering any rent specials?
285 SHERRI DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 SHERRI DR pet-friendly?
No, 285 SHERRI DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Universal City
.
Does 285 SHERRI DR offer parking?
Yes, 285 SHERRI DR offers parking.
Does 285 SHERRI DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 SHERRI DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 SHERRI DR have a pool?
No, 285 SHERRI DR does not have a pool.
Does 285 SHERRI DR have accessible units?
No, 285 SHERRI DR does not have accessible units.
Does 285 SHERRI DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 SHERRI DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 SHERRI DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 SHERRI DR does not have units with air conditioning.
