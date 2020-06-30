Rent Calculator
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM
221 Hillview
221 Hillview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
221 Hillview Drive, Universal City, TX 78148
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Owner will take 1/2 off the first month's rent. Cozy house close to Randolph AFB, Large family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.
(RLNE5607883)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Hillview have any available units?
221 Hillview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Universal City, TX
.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Universal City Rent Report
.
Is 221 Hillview currently offering any rent specials?
221 Hillview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Hillview pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Hillview is pet friendly.
Does 221 Hillview offer parking?
No, 221 Hillview does not offer parking.
Does 221 Hillview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Hillview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Hillview have a pool?
No, 221 Hillview does not have a pool.
Does 221 Hillview have accessible units?
No, 221 Hillview does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Hillview have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Hillview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Hillview have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Hillview does not have units with air conditioning.
