Home
/
Universal City, TX
/
210 CLEAR OAK
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:47 AM

210 CLEAR OAK

210 Clear Oak · No Longer Available
Universal City
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

210 Clear Oak, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
location location location. Near Randolph AFB near major shopping center including Costco and SAMS. 4 bedrooms 2 full newly remodel baths. family room can be use as additional room with closet. Nice cover patio and nice backyard with shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 CLEAR OAK have any available units?
210 CLEAR OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 210 CLEAR OAK currently offering any rent specials?
210 CLEAR OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 CLEAR OAK pet-friendly?
No, 210 CLEAR OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 210 CLEAR OAK offer parking?
Yes, 210 CLEAR OAK offers parking.
Does 210 CLEAR OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 CLEAR OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 CLEAR OAK have a pool?
No, 210 CLEAR OAK does not have a pool.
Does 210 CLEAR OAK have accessible units?
No, 210 CLEAR OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 210 CLEAR OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 CLEAR OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 CLEAR OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 CLEAR OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
