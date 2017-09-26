location location location. Near Randolph AFB near major shopping center including Costco and SAMS. 4 bedrooms 2 full newly remodel baths. family room can be use as additional room with closet. Nice cover patio and nice backyard with shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 CLEAR OAK have any available units?
210 CLEAR OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.