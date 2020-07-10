All apartments in Universal City
114 OAKLANE DR
114 OAKLANE DR

114 Oaklane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Oaklane Drive, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home, mature oak trees. 250 square foot additional room in the back of the garage. Granite counters throughout, new AC, new roof, all new fixtures and appliances, new windows. Garage is fully finished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 OAKLANE DR have any available units?
114 OAKLANE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 114 OAKLANE DR currently offering any rent specials?
114 OAKLANE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 OAKLANE DR pet-friendly?
No, 114 OAKLANE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 114 OAKLANE DR offer parking?
Yes, 114 OAKLANE DR offers parking.
Does 114 OAKLANE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 OAKLANE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 OAKLANE DR have a pool?
No, 114 OAKLANE DR does not have a pool.
Does 114 OAKLANE DR have accessible units?
No, 114 OAKLANE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 114 OAKLANE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 OAKLANE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 OAKLANE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 OAKLANE DR has units with air conditioning.

