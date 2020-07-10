Beautiful home, mature oak trees. 250 square foot additional room in the back of the garage. Granite counters throughout, new AC, new roof, all new fixtures and appliances, new windows. Garage is fully finished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 OAKLANE DR have any available units?
114 OAKLANE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.