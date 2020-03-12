All apartments in Universal City
109 CHURCHWOOD

109 Churchwood · No Longer Available
Location

109 Churchwood, Universal City, TX 78148
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac. Minutes from Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 CHURCHWOOD have any available units?
109 CHURCHWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 109 CHURCHWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
109 CHURCHWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 CHURCHWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 109 CHURCHWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 109 CHURCHWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 109 CHURCHWOOD offers parking.
Does 109 CHURCHWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 CHURCHWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 CHURCHWOOD have a pool?
No, 109 CHURCHWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 109 CHURCHWOOD have accessible units?
No, 109 CHURCHWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 109 CHURCHWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 CHURCHWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 CHURCHWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 CHURCHWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
