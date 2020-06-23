All apartments in Universal City
10815 Mathom Landing
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

10815 Mathom Landing

10815 Mathom Landing · No Longer Available
Location

10815 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2.5 bath townhouse style living. This unit has its own one car garage, driveway, and washer and dryer connections. There is wood laminate flooring throughout the upstairs of the home and the living space has a nice amount of natural light. All appliances are included. All bedrooms are upstairs. Rent includes WATER AND TRASH SERVICES. Home is conveniently located to1604, 35, RAFB and shopping centers Come see this home today!

For questions regarding this listing please contact the office (Twilla) 210.802.9959.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10815 Mathom Landing have any available units?
10815 Mathom Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 10815 Mathom Landing currently offering any rent specials?
10815 Mathom Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10815 Mathom Landing pet-friendly?
No, 10815 Mathom Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 10815 Mathom Landing offer parking?
Yes, 10815 Mathom Landing does offer parking.
Does 10815 Mathom Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10815 Mathom Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10815 Mathom Landing have a pool?
No, 10815 Mathom Landing does not have a pool.
Does 10815 Mathom Landing have accessible units?
No, 10815 Mathom Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 10815 Mathom Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 10815 Mathom Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10815 Mathom Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 10815 Mathom Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
