Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

10714 Mathom Landing #4

10714 Mathom Landing · No Longer Available
Location

10714 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
***FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE ON A 15 MONTH LEASE*** - ***FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE ON A 15 MONTH LEASE***3 bedrooms/2 baths up, 1/2 bath down. Large open family room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Front yard is taken care of by HOA, tenant takes care of small privacy fenced backyard. 1 car garage. High ceilings, lots of light. Property is across the street from Randolph AFB, and minutes from shopping and IH-35

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5225065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10714 Mathom Landing #4 have any available units?
10714 Mathom Landing #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10714 Mathom Landing #4 have?
Some of 10714 Mathom Landing #4's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10714 Mathom Landing #4 currently offering any rent specials?
10714 Mathom Landing #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10714 Mathom Landing #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10714 Mathom Landing #4 is pet friendly.
Does 10714 Mathom Landing #4 offer parking?
Yes, 10714 Mathom Landing #4 offers parking.
Does 10714 Mathom Landing #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10714 Mathom Landing #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10714 Mathom Landing #4 have a pool?
No, 10714 Mathom Landing #4 does not have a pool.
Does 10714 Mathom Landing #4 have accessible units?
No, 10714 Mathom Landing #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10714 Mathom Landing #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10714 Mathom Landing #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
