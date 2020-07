Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar game room internet access pool table roommate matching volleyball court

Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door. Weve designed our community with you in mind with amenities like our resort-style swimming pool and outdoor entertainment area, to our quiet collaboration lounge and coffee bar, we have it all. Plus, with a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans available, there are plenty of ways to live in style. Our modern and updated interiors feature hardwood-style flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Sign your lease online today, or stop by to see for yourself all that The Foundry has to offer!