Cedar Trails

Lease Length: 7, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per married couple
Deposit: $400-$750 (without renter's insurance), $100-$180 (with renter's insurance)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage in front of units: included in lease