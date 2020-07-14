All apartments in Tyler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Cedar Trails

3700 McDonald Rd · (903) 202-3131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease A 3 Bedroom & Get $500 Off Your 1st Month's Rent!* *Terms and conditions apply. Contact Leasing Team for more details.
Location

3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 142 · Avail. Sep 8

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 252 · Avail. Aug 6

$903

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. Aug 15

$918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 16

$948

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Trails.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per married couple
Deposit: $400-$750 (without renter's insurance), $100-$180 (with renter's insurance)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage in front of units: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Trails have any available units?
Cedar Trails has 4 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cedar Trails have?
Some of Cedar Trails's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Trails is offering the following rent specials: Lease A 3 Bedroom & Get $500 Off Your 1st Month's Rent!* *Terms and conditions apply. Contact Leasing Team for more details.
Is Cedar Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Trails is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Trails offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Trails offers parking.
Does Cedar Trails have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Trails does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Trails have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Trails has a pool.
Does Cedar Trails have accessible units?
No, Cedar Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Trails has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Trails have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedar Trails has units with air conditioning.
