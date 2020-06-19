All apartments in Tyler
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

8414 Cambridge Rd # C12

8414 Cambridge Rd · (903) 571-2508
Location

8414 Cambridge Rd, Tyler, TX 75703
Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Cambridge C12 - Come see this peaceful duplex in South Tyler on Cambridge Road just off Broadway. This three bedroom, two bathroom home is just the right size, with a modern design and cozy feel thanks to the fireplace in the open living space. Other features include a fenced-in back yard, granite countertops, central heat & air, as well as washer & dryer connections. Call Josh today for a showing at 903-571-2508, but hurry, this unit will not be available for long!

Situated within the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Rice Elementary, Hubbard Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School.

There is approximately 1,206 square feet of heated and cooled living space.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is included with rent.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5764339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 have any available units?
8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 have?
Some of 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 currently offering any rent specials?
8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 is pet friendly.
Does 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 offer parking?
No, 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 does not offer parking.
Does 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 have a pool?
No, 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 does not have a pool.
Does 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 have accessible units?
No, 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8414 Cambridge Rd # C12 has units with air conditioning.
