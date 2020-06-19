8414 Cambridge Rd # C12

Amenities

Cambridge C12 - Come see this peaceful duplex in South Tyler on Cambridge Road just off Broadway. This three bedroom, two bathroom home is just the right size, with a modern design and cozy feel thanks to the fireplace in the open living space. Other features include a fenced-in back yard, granite countertops, central heat & air, as well as washer & dryer connections. Call Josh today for a showing at 903-571-2508, but hurry, this unit will not be available for long!



Situated within the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Rice Elementary, Hubbard Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School.



There is approximately 1,206 square feet of heated and cooled living space.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is included with rent.



If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.

*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.



If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.



Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.



As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.



NWP

Where Experience Matters



NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.



