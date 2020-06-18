All apartments in Tyler
5642 Palo Pinto Drive

5642 Palo Pinto Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5642 Palo Pinto Dr, Tyler, TX 75707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
5642 Palo Pinto Drive Available 07/08/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom in Tyler available now! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with open floor plan in Whitehouse school district. Enter in to the large living area with beautiful wood look flooring, high ceilings and great natural light. Adjacent dining area and wonderful kitchen includes breakfast bar, island, microwave, ceramic tile and abundant counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom split suite is luxurious with the garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large walk in closet with pull down ironing board. Two bedroom and a large guest bath on the other side of the house and off the living room is the fourth bedroom or you can use it as an office or media room. Huge utility room with room for a freezer and hanging your clothes. Backyard is fully fenced and offers two patio areas for your entertaining needs along with grass area for playing with the kids. Outdoor shed included to store your outdoor lawn equipment. This one will go fast, and you don't want to miss out! Schedule your showing today!

Fridge, microwave, oven/stove, and dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own washer/dryer.

*Move in can be sooner than 07/08/2020 if needed*

This home is currently set up on a Rently Self Touring Lock box so that prospects can tour at their own convenience. Visit Rently.com to set up an account for showings. *This home is pending basic make ready items and tree removal in front yard. These items will be done before someone moves in.*

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

*We do not accept Government Housing*

Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all

No satellite dishes allowed attached to the property - Must be pole mounted in back yard, not visible from the front of the property.

(RLNE2443853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5642 Palo Pinto Drive have any available units?
5642 Palo Pinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 5642 Palo Pinto Drive have?
Some of 5642 Palo Pinto Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5642 Palo Pinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5642 Palo Pinto Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5642 Palo Pinto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5642 Palo Pinto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5642 Palo Pinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5642 Palo Pinto Drive does offer parking.
Does 5642 Palo Pinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5642 Palo Pinto Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5642 Palo Pinto Drive have a pool?
No, 5642 Palo Pinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5642 Palo Pinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 5642 Palo Pinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5642 Palo Pinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5642 Palo Pinto Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5642 Palo Pinto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5642 Palo Pinto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
