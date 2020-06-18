Amenities

5642 Palo Pinto Drive Available 07/08/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom in Tyler available now! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with open floor plan in Whitehouse school district. Enter in to the large living area with beautiful wood look flooring, high ceilings and great natural light. Adjacent dining area and wonderful kitchen includes breakfast bar, island, microwave, ceramic tile and abundant counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom split suite is luxurious with the garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large walk in closet with pull down ironing board. Two bedroom and a large guest bath on the other side of the house and off the living room is the fourth bedroom or you can use it as an office or media room. Huge utility room with room for a freezer and hanging your clothes. Backyard is fully fenced and offers two patio areas for your entertaining needs along with grass area for playing with the kids. Outdoor shed included to store your outdoor lawn equipment. This one will go fast, and you don't want to miss out! Schedule your showing today!



Fridge, microwave, oven/stove, and dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own washer/dryer.



*Move in can be sooner than 07/08/2020 if needed*



This home is currently set up on a Rently Self Touring Lock box so that prospects can tour at their own convenience. Visit Rently.com to set up an account for showings. *This home is pending basic make ready items and tree removal in front yard. These items will be done before someone moves in.*



*We do not accept Government Housing*



Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all



No satellite dishes allowed attached to the property - Must be pole mounted in back yard, not visible from the front of the property.



