Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

3905 Old Omen Rd.

3905 Old Omen Rd · (903) 571-2508
Location

3905 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX 75707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3905 Old Omen Rd. · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3905 Old Omen Rd. - Recently built off of University Blvd. on Old Omen, this four bedroom, two bathroom home is part of a newly developed, gated, private neighborhood and the perfect distance from shopping and dining in Tyler! This home has a bright, spacious living room with large windows and a cozy fireplace. Complete with elevated ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the dwelling, you will be amazed at this perfect balance of elegance and comfort. The open-concept kitchen features a bar area and comes equipped with all new appliances. Convenient two-car enclosed garage, washer/dryer connections, a fully-fenced back yard, and central heat and air. Be sure to call and set up an appointment with Josh our leasing agent at 903-571-2508!

Located in the Chapel Hill Independent School District, the schools are Wise Elementary, Chapel Hill Middle, and Chapel Hill High School.

There is approximately 2,000 square feet of heated and cooled living space.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, but we provide lawn-care services to you at no extra charge! So sit back and enjoy your carefree living at Old Omen West!

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5823686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Old Omen Rd. have any available units?
3905 Old Omen Rd. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3905 Old Omen Rd. have?
Some of 3905 Old Omen Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Old Omen Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Old Omen Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Old Omen Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Old Omen Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Old Omen Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Old Omen Rd. offers parking.
Does 3905 Old Omen Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Old Omen Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Old Omen Rd. have a pool?
No, 3905 Old Omen Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Old Omen Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3905 Old Omen Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Old Omen Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Old Omen Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Old Omen Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3905 Old Omen Rd. has units with air conditioning.
