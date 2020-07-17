Amenities

3905 Old Omen Rd. - Recently built off of University Blvd. on Old Omen, this four bedroom, two bathroom home is part of a newly developed, gated, private neighborhood and the perfect distance from shopping and dining in Tyler! This home has a bright, spacious living room with large windows and a cozy fireplace. Complete with elevated ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the dwelling, you will be amazed at this perfect balance of elegance and comfort. The open-concept kitchen features a bar area and comes equipped with all new appliances. Convenient two-car enclosed garage, washer/dryer connections, a fully-fenced back yard, and central heat and air. Be sure to call and set up an appointment with Josh our leasing agent at 903-571-2508!



Located in the Chapel Hill Independent School District, the schools are Wise Elementary, Chapel Hill Middle, and Chapel Hill High School.



There is approximately 2,000 square feet of heated and cooled living space.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, but we provide lawn-care services to you at no extra charge! So sit back and enjoy your carefree living at Old Omen West!



If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.

*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.



If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.



Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.



As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.



NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.



