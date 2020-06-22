All apartments in Tyler
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3

2981 Crest Ridge Dr · (903) 500-2243
Location

2981 Crest Ridge Dr, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2014 sqft

Amenities

Unit #3 is a 2/2 w/Office type A floor plan located on the 1st level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living. Located off of Old Jacksonville Highway, in one of Tyler's most beautiful and desirable areas, Copper Ridge Lofts offers access to the finest markets and eateries in East Texas. Indulge in the eclectic architecture of our one story lofts and choose from a variety of floor plans and finishes to meet your personal style and desire. These luxury lofts feature antique brick interior walls, hand scraped wood floors and high ceilings. Step out from the tranquility of your home directly into the Copper Ridge Retail experience of elegant restaurants, boutiques and shopping venues. Copper Ridge Lofts offers a truly unique lifestyle with easy access to many of Tyler's great and wonderful amenities. Choose to be a part of this exceptionally refined community and environment. Life is better with a tree top view of East Texas from Copper Ridge Lofts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 have any available units?
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 have?
Some of 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyler.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 does offer parking.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
