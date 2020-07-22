All apartments in Tyler
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2501 Villa Court

2501 Villa Ct · (903) 571-2508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 Villa Ct, Tyler, TX 75703
The Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 Villa Court · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2501 Villa Ct - Convenient 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located close to shopping, medical and restaurants. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets space plus a breakfast bar. Refrigerator is included. Spacious living area with high ceilings and fireplace. Two car garage. Privacy fenced yard with covered patio. Call Josh Tavenner/Realtor at 903-571-2508 to schedule a showing today!

*PLEASE READ*

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is included with rent.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.
6/9/20, 3:24 PM

(RLNE5967764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Villa Court have any available units?
2501 Villa Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2501 Villa Court have?
Some of 2501 Villa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Villa Court currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Villa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Villa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Villa Court is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Villa Court offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Villa Court offers parking.
Does 2501 Villa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Villa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Villa Court have a pool?
No, 2501 Villa Court does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Villa Court have accessible units?
No, 2501 Villa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Villa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Villa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Villa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Villa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
