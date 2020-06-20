Great home close to Moore Middle School. Updated within last 5 years. Wood plank vinyl throughout. Split plan bedrooms. Master features walk-in closet. French doors lead to really spacious backyard enclosed by privacy fence. Single car garage has storage closet. Lawn service included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2414 Canary Circle have any available units?
2414 Canary Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 2414 Canary Circle have?
Some of 2414 Canary Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Canary Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Canary Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.