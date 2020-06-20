2414 Canary Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great home close to Moore Middle School. Updated within last 5 years. Wood plank vinyl throughout. Split plan bedrooms. Master features walk-in closet. French doors lead to really spacious backyard enclosed by privacy fence. Single car garage has storage closet. Lawn service included.