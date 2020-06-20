All apartments in Tyler
2414 Canary Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2414 Canary Circle

2414 Canary Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Canary Cir, Tyler, TX 75701

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home close to Moore Middle School. Updated within last 5 years. Wood plank vinyl throughout. Split plan bedrooms. Master features walk-in closet. French doors lead to really spacious backyard enclosed by privacy fence. Single car garage has storage closet. Lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Canary Circle have any available units?
2414 Canary Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 2414 Canary Circle have?
Some of 2414 Canary Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Canary Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Canary Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Canary Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Canary Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyler.
Does 2414 Canary Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Canary Circle does offer parking.
Does 2414 Canary Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Canary Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Canary Circle have a pool?
No, 2414 Canary Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Canary Circle have accessible units?
No, 2414 Canary Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Canary Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Canary Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Canary Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 Canary Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
