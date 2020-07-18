Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
2302 N Glass Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2302 N Glass Avenue
2302 N Glass Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2302 N Glass Ave, Tyler, TX 75702
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
MLS# 14315302 - Presented by Ameritex Homes - Move-in Ready! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 N Glass Avenue have any available units?
2302 N Glass Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tyler, TX
.
What amenities does 2302 N Glass Avenue have?
Some of 2302 N Glass Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2302 N Glass Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2302 N Glass Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 N Glass Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2302 N Glass Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tyler
.
Does 2302 N Glass Avenue offer parking?
No, 2302 N Glass Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2302 N Glass Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 N Glass Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 N Glass Avenue have a pool?
No, 2302 N Glass Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2302 N Glass Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2302 N Glass Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 N Glass Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 N Glass Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 N Glass Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 N Glass Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 78830
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703
