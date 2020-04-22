All apartments in Tyler
200 Baylor Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

200 Baylor Dr

200 Baylor Dr · (903) 595-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Baylor Dr, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Baylor Dr · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

200 Baylor Dr Available 06/16/20 South Tyler - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Sunroom! - This beautiful home is a must-see! Located in Tyler off S. Broadway (just south of Target), the home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. There is neutral-toned carpet in the bedrooms and tile flooring throughout the rest of the house. The inviting, spacious living room is complete with a cozy wood burning fireplace. The bright, updated kitchen offers ample cabinet space and comes equipped with coordinating appliances: an electric cook top, wall oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Adjacent to the kitchen is a sunny breakfast area. The property also offers the convenience of a laundry room, central heat and air and a large, bright sun room. The backyard has a storage building and is surrounded by a chain link fence, perfect for pets. Welcome home!

The school district is: Tyler ISD

The schools are: Rice Elementary, Hubbard Middle, Robert E. Lee HS

There is approximately 1,890 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

**This property is currently occupied. Please call our office to schedule a tour at 903-595-0000**

If you have a Service or Support Animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and share each completed profile with CPM.

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month. Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

(RLNE4408595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

