Charming upstairs Unit B rental. Features over 680 sq ft of living space with the refinished hardwoods. Rental comes complete with washer/dryer, range and microwave. Very well maintained. Tenant responsible for electric, cable & gas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1523 S Robertson have any available units?
1523 S Robertson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 1523 S Robertson have?
Some of 1523 S Robertson's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 S Robertson currently offering any rent specials?
1523 S Robertson isn't currently offering any rent specials.