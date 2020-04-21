All apartments in Tyler
Tyler, TX
1523 S Robertson
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

1523 S Robertson

1523 S Robertson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1523 S Robertson Ave, Tyler, TX 75701

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming upstairs Unit B rental. Features over 680 sq ft of living space with the refinished hardwoods. Rental comes complete with washer/dryer, range and microwave. Very well maintained. Tenant responsible for electric, cable & gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 S Robertson have any available units?
1523 S Robertson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 1523 S Robertson have?
Some of 1523 S Robertson's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 S Robertson currently offering any rent specials?
1523 S Robertson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 S Robertson pet-friendly?
No, 1523 S Robertson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyler.
Does 1523 S Robertson offer parking?
No, 1523 S Robertson does not offer parking.
Does 1523 S Robertson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 S Robertson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 S Robertson have a pool?
No, 1523 S Robertson does not have a pool.
Does 1523 S Robertson have accessible units?
No, 1523 S Robertson does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 S Robertson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 S Robertson has units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 S Robertson have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 S Robertson does not have units with air conditioning.
