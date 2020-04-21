All apartments in Tyler
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1518 Plainview

1518 E Plainview St · No Longer Available
Location

1518 E Plainview St, Tyler, TX 75701

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
1518 Plainview - With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a bonus room, this home is spacious and situated in a quiet neighborhood. Located about three miles from the University of Texas at Tyler, and mere blocks from Tyler Junior College and from the East Texas' leading Hospitals, this house offers a short commute to school and work! This home will not stay on the market long, so don't miss out! Call our leasing agent Josh to schedule a showing today at 903-571-2508!

Located in the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Bell Elementary, Moore Middle, and John Tyler High School.

There is approximately 1,807 square feet of heated and cooled living space.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5770506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Plainview have any available units?
1518 Plainview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
Is 1518 Plainview currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Plainview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Plainview pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Plainview is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Plainview offer parking?
No, 1518 Plainview does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Plainview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Plainview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Plainview have a pool?
No, 1518 Plainview does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Plainview have accessible units?
No, 1518 Plainview does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Plainview have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Plainview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Plainview have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Plainview does not have units with air conditioning.
