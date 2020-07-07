All apartments in Trophy Club
Vineyards at Trophy Club
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:56 PM

Vineyards at Trophy Club

1500 Plantation Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Plantation Oaks Dr, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Trophy Club unit w/Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vineyards at Trophy Club have any available units?
Vineyards at Trophy Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does Vineyards at Trophy Club have?
Some of Vineyards at Trophy Club's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vineyards at Trophy Club currently offering any rent specials?
Vineyards at Trophy Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vineyards at Trophy Club pet-friendly?
No, Vineyards at Trophy Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does Vineyards at Trophy Club offer parking?
Yes, Vineyards at Trophy Club offers parking.
Does Vineyards at Trophy Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vineyards at Trophy Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vineyards at Trophy Club have a pool?
Yes, Vineyards at Trophy Club has a pool.
Does Vineyards at Trophy Club have accessible units?
Yes, Vineyards at Trophy Club has accessible units.
Does Vineyards at Trophy Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vineyards at Trophy Club has units with dishwashers.
Does Vineyards at Trophy Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vineyards at Trophy Club has units with air conditioning.

