Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 PM

7 Shasta Drive

7 Shasta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7 Shasta Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Shasta Drive have any available units?
7 Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
Is 7 Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 7 Shasta Drive offer parking?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have a pool?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Shasta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

