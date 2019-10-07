Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 7 Shasta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
7 Shasta Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 Shasta Drive
7 Shasta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7 Shasta Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Shasta Drive have any available units?
7 Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Trophy Club, TX
.
Is 7 Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Trophy Club
.
Does 7 Shasta Drive offer parking?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have a pool?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Shasta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Shasta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Shasta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Southlake, TX
Roanoke, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Keller, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Haltom City, TX
Coppell, TX
Saginaw, TX
Richland Hills, TX
The Colony, TX
Little Elm, TX
Krum, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District