Trophy Club, TX
3 Lake Forest Dr
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:53 PM

3 Lake Forest Dr

3 Lake Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3 Lake Forest Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful house in desirable Trophy Club. Spacious great room with 24 ft ceilings. Kitchen completely upgraded opening to living area with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors. Inviting game room on second floor with a large balcony. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

