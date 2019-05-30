Beautiful house in desirable Trophy Club. Spacious great room with 24 ft ceilings. Kitchen completely upgraded opening to living area with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors. Inviting game room on second floor with a large balcony. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Lake Forest Dr have any available units?
3 Lake Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 3 Lake Forest Dr have?
Some of 3 Lake Forest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Lake Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3 Lake Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Lake Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Lake Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3 Lake Forest Dr offer parking?
No, 3 Lake Forest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3 Lake Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Lake Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Lake Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 3 Lake Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3 Lake Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3 Lake Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Lake Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Lake Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Lake Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Lake Forest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
