3 Lake Forest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful house in desirable Trophy Club. Spacious great room with 24 ft ceilings. Kitchen completely upgraded opening to living area with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors. Inviting game room on second floor with a large balcony. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice size backyard.