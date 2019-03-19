All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

224 Phoenix Drive

224 Phoenix Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

224 Phoenix Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Phoenix Drive have any available units?
224 Phoenix Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
Is 224 Phoenix Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Phoenix Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Phoenix Drive pet-friendly?
No, 224 Phoenix Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 224 Phoenix Drive offer parking?
Yes, 224 Phoenix Drive offers parking.
Does 224 Phoenix Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Phoenix Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Phoenix Drive have a pool?
No, 224 Phoenix Drive does not have a pool.
Does 224 Phoenix Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 Phoenix Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Phoenix Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Phoenix Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Phoenix Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Phoenix Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

